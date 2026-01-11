Chinese New Year travel surge sends Singapore–Malaysia fares up sixfold

Tan, a 26-year-old who works in logistics in Singapore, purchased return flight tickets in October 2025, four months ahead of the Chinese New Year in 2026, for around $630 (US$490). He had bought them significantly earlier because he was worried that he would not be able to secure tickets.

Describing the higher fare as “much more expensive” than the usual cost of less than $320 for a round trip during off-peak seasons, Mr Tan said he is still willing to pay more to fly to Ipoh instead of taking a bus because of the shorter travel time and absence of traffic jams.

Checks by The Straits Times in the week starting Jan 5 found that a two-way economy class ticket to Ipoh costs between $822 and $1,222 for travel from Feb 14 to 19, more than six times the fare of $124 to $191 for the week before.

Those making last-minute travel plans to Malaysia during this festive period are set to pay higher prices. Chinese New Year falls on Feb 17 and 18, with many Malaysians heading home for the reunion dinner that typically takes place on the eve.

A two-way trip from Singapore to Kuala Lumpur by air would range from $420 to $1,245 in the days leading up to Chinese New Year, compared with a fare between $99 and $345 from Feb 7 to 12.

Meanwhile, round-trip air tickets from Singapore to Penang would cost $628 to $1,049 from Feb 14 to 19, higher than the price range of $107 to $469 for the week before.