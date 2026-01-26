Singapore to put more than US$779 million into public AI research by 2030

The Ministry of Digital Development and Information said the funding will target priority research areas such as responsible AI and more resource-efficient systems, while also expanding the talent pipeline from pre-university education through to faculty.
Part of the budget will be used to build national capabilities that help industries adopt and apply AI, the ministry added in a press release.
The announcement extends a broader run of state-backed AI investments.
In 2024, Singapore earmarked S$500 million to secure high-performance computing resources to support AI innovation across the public and private sectors.
It also committed more than S$500 million to AI research and development via AI Singapore, a national programme designed to deepen the country’s AI expertise.
In 2023, researchers at AI Singapore released an open-source large language model, Southeast Asian Languages in One Network (Sea-Lion), backed by S$70 million in funding.
The model has since been adopted by companies, including Indonesia’s GoTo.
An updated version, released in October 2025, was built on top of Qwen, a foundation model from China’s Alibaba, and enhanced for languages including Burmese, Filipino, Indonesian, Malay, Tamil, Thai and Vietnamese.
