Japan bond sell-off sends shockwaves through global markets

Days after the rout, market participants were still grappling with the speed of the move.

Ultra-long Japanese yields leapt in a single session by amounts that previously would have taken weeks or even months.

The shock was amplified by sharp swings in the yen, underlining how quickly Japan’s financial conditions can now transmit stress beyond its borders.

At the heart of the turmoil is a shift in Japan’s backdrop.

Inflation, long subdued, has become persistent, and policymakers are facing growing pressure over living costs.

Core inflation rose 3.1% in 2025, marking a fourth straight year above the Bank of Japan’s 2% target.

The BOJ has already ended negative interest rates (in March 2024) and has been gradually stepping back from heavy bond buying, removing a key stabiliser from the market.

Investors are also uneasy about fiscal policy ahead of a snap general election on Feb 8, called by Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi.