March 20 marks Vernal Equinox with equal day and night

March 20, 2026 will mark the Vernal Equinox, the day when daytime and nighttime are nearly equal in length, according to the National Astronomical Research Institute of Thailand (NARIT).

On this day, the Sun is positioned directly above the Earth’s equator, causing day and night to last almost exactly the same duration. The Sun will rise precisely in the east and set precisely in the west.

The Vernal Equinox marks the moment when the Northern Hemisphere enters spring, while the Southern Hemisphere moves into autumn.

The term “Equinox” comes from the Sanskrit-derived word meaning “equal night”, referring to the point when the Sun lies directly above the Earth’s equator, resulting in nearly equal hours of daylight and darkness.

For Thailand, the Sun will rise at approximately 06:22 and set at around 18:28 Bangkok time on that day.