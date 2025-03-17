Vernal equinox occurs on 21 March this year: NARIT

The National Astronomical Research Institute of Thailand (NARIT) announced on Monday that this year’s vernal equinox will occur on March 20.

The vernal equinox, also known as the spring equinox, is a significant astronomical event that marks the beginning of spring in the Northern Hemisphere.

It is one of two equinoxes that occur each year, the other being the autumnal equinox. It is the moment when the Sun crosses the celestial equator, moving from south to north, resulting in roughly equal amounts of daylight and night-time across the Earth.