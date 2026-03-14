Energy Ministry talks with US LNG giant Cheniere to lift Thailand deliveries to 1.3m tonnes a year

Energy Minister Auttapol Rerkpiboon said he led senior officials from the Energy Ministry and PTT Plc in talks with Anatol Feygin, Chief Commercial Officer of Cheniere Energy Inc., one of the world’s largest LNG producers, to increase LNG volumes delivered to Thailand under an existing contract from 1 million tonnes per year to 1.3 million tonnes per year. The aim is to strengthen energy security for the remaining 15 years of the contract through 2041.

The discussions also covered bringing forward delivery schedules for some LNG cargoes from Q3 2026 to Q2 2026, to help reduce the impact from the Middle East situation if hostilities persist. Auttapol said Cheniere has agreed to expedite the process as best it can.

He said that since the energy crisis began, the government has been implementing multiple measures in parallel, including suspending oil exports, increasing oil reserves, negotiating for oil and gas supplies from regions outside the Middle East, promoting greater use of biofuels, using the Oil Fund to ease price impacts, and campaigning for energy conservation.

He urged the public to be confident that Thailand will be able to get through the crisis together.