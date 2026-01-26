Japan PM Takaichi’s approval falls to 67% ahead of February 8 snap poll

A Nikkei newspaper and TV Tokyo survey conducted over three days through Sunday found that approval for Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi has slipped to 67%, down from 75% in December.

Nikkei said this is the first time her support has dipped below 70% since she took office in October. Meanwhile, the share of respondents who said they do not back her administration climbed to 26%, up from 18% in the previous poll.