Japan PM Takaichi’s approval falls to 67% ahead of February 8 snap poll

A Nikkei newspaper and TV Tokyo survey conducted over three days through Sunday found that approval for Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi has slipped to 67%, down from 75% in December.
Nikkei said this is the first time her support has dipped below 70% since she took office in October. Meanwhile, the share of respondents who said they do not back her administration climbed to 26%, up from 18% in the previous poll.
Asked about her stimulus package aimed at easing pressure from higher living costs, 56% said they do not expect it to be effective, compared with 38% who believe it would have a positive impact.
Takaichi has called a snap general election for February 8, seeking a fresh mandate to push ahead with expansionary fiscal policy, a step that has driven bond yields higher amid market concerns Japan could be forced to take on more debt.
