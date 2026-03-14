King and Queen open Parliament, urging MPs to uphold integrity and serve public good

On March 14, 2026 at 5:17pm, His Majesty the King and Her Majesty the Queen proceeded to the Parliament building in Dusit district, Bangkok, to preside over the State Opening of Parliament in the parliamentary chamber.
His Majesty delivered a Royal Address to members of Parliament, saying: Now that the election of members of the House of Representatives has been completed and Parliament has been convened for the year B.E. 2569 (2026), I hereby declare Parliament open from this session onwards.
He called on all those carrying out legislative duties on behalf of the people of the entire country to uphold correctness and place the wellbeing of the people as the highest goal. He expressed the wish that deliberations in the chamber would proceed in accordance with the Constitution and produce outcomes that truly benefit the nation and the people.
He then offered blessings for Parliament’s work to proceed smoothly and wished happiness and prosperity to all.
The State Opening of Parliament is an important ceremony in Thailand’s constitutional democracy with the King as Head of State, and is a long-standing tradition. It serves, in effect, as an announcement to the public that a body of representatives will assume duties on behalf of the people in administering and governing the country.
As Head of State, His Majesty presides over the ceremony and delivers the Royal Address before members of Parliament begin their duties, so they may take the Address as guidance in carrying out their responsibilities for the greatest benefit of the people and the nation.
This State Opening followed the Election Commission (EC) holding a general election for members of the House of Representatives on February 8, 2026, and announcing the results for both constituency MPs and party-list MPs on March 4, 2026.
Thailand’s Constitution provides that the King shall convene and open Parliament so members may meet for the first time within 15 days of the announcement of the election results.
Previously, His Majesty the King and Her Majesty the Queen presided over the State Opening of Parliament on May 24, 2019, at the Vithes Samosorn Hall, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ratchathewi district, and again on July 3, 2023, at the Parliament building in Dusit district, Bangkok.