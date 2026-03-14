King and Queen open Parliament, urging MPs to uphold integrity and serve public good

On March 14, 2026 at 5:17pm, His Majesty the King and Her Majesty the Queen proceeded to the Parliament building in Dusit district, Bangkok, to preside over the State Opening of Parliament in the parliamentary chamber.



His Majesty delivered a Royal Address to members of Parliament, saying: Now that the election of members of the House of Representatives has been completed and Parliament has been convened for the year B.E. 2569 (2026), I hereby declare Parliament open from this session onwards.





He called on all those carrying out legislative duties on behalf of the people of the entire country to uphold correctness and place the wellbeing of the people as the highest goal. He expressed the wish that deliberations in the chamber would proceed in accordance with the Constitution and produce outcomes that truly benefit the nation and the people.



He then offered blessings for Parliament’s work to proceed smoothly and wished happiness and prosperity to all.