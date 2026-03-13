Thai King and Queen to visit Laos next week

It reflects the enduring friendship between the Lao and Thai peoples, which continues to grow through regular high-level reciprocal visits and cooperation in various fields.
Laos and Thailand maintain a strong partnership based on good-neighbourly relations and mutual support.
His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn Phra Vajiraklaochaoyuhua and Majesty Queen Suthida Bajrasudhabimalalakshana will pay a state visit to Laos from March 16-18.
Their Majesties’ visit is in response to an invitation from President Thongloun Sisoulith to deepen the longstanding friendship and cooperation between Laos and Thailand.
The two countries also share close cultural and historical links, as well as strong interaction between their peoples.
Times Reporters