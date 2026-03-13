Thai King and Queen to visit Laos next week

FRIDAY, MARCH 13, 2026

According to a statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Thursday, the visit by the Thai King and Queen is expected to reaffirm the strategic partnership between Laos and Thailand and promote cooperation on the path to growth and sustainable development.

It reflects the enduring friendship between the Lao and Thai peoples, which continues to grow through regular high-level reciprocal visits and cooperation in various fields.

Laos and Thailand maintain a strong partnership based on good-neighbourly relations and mutual support.

His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn Phra Vajiraklaochaoyuhua and Majesty Queen Suthida Bajrasudhabimalalakshana will pay a state visit to Laos from March 16-18.

Their Majesties’ visit is in response to an invitation from President Thongloun Sisoulith to deepen the longstanding friendship and cooperation between Laos and Thailand.

The two countries also share close cultural and historical links, as well as strong interaction between their peoples.

