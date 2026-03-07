Bokeo International Airport opens as new gateway to the Golden Triangle

Laos’ Deputy Prime Minister has presided over the official opening of Bokeo International Airport in what has been described as an auspicious Year of the Horse launch.





With an investment value of more than 6 billion baht, the airport is the first project in Laos to be developed under a build-operate-transfer (BOT) model, under a 50-year concession granted to a company affiliated with Dok Ngiew Kham Group, the concessionaire of the Golden Triangle Special Economic Zone.

Observers are now watching closely as Laos and China advance their aviation strategy in the Greater Mekong Subregion, with plans to launch flights to six major domestic cities and nine overseas destinations.

On March 6, 2026, an official opening ceremony for Bokeo International Airport was held at Ban Si Muang Ngam, Ton Pheung district, Bokeo province, Laos. Construction began in 2020 on a site covering more than 1,800 rai, with investment exceeding 6 billion baht. The airport has been in trial operation since February 2024, with Lao Airlines currently serving the domestic Bokeo-Vientiane route.

The Lao government delegation was led by Saleumxay Kommasith, Deputy Prime Minister of Laos, who presided over the ceremony. Also attending were Somsavat Lengsavad, former Deputy Prime Minister of Laos and a close associate of Zhao Wei; Leklai Sivilay, Laos’ Minister of Public Works and Transport; and Gao Long, Vice Chairman of the Executive Council of the Golden Triangle Special Economic Zone in Ton Pheung district.