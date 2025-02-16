Locals confirmed that a part of this decline stemmed from the crackdown on call-centre gangs by the Laos, Chinese and Vietnamese police forces. Additionally, all key areas now display 24-hour hotline numbers, and the Laos government has deployed officials to ensure public safety.

Although the Golden Triangle Special Economic Zone has been promoted as a model for special economic zones in Laos, with continuous visits from government officials and even the Lao leadership, the shadow of influential casino figure "Zhao Wei" remains unavoidable. The global community still questions whether the area is truly a "white city" or a "grey area". Zhao Wei had previously told Nation TV that he was confident the city was a safe tourist destination, not a grey area, and it would be hard to explain it without first hand experience.

What stood out this year at the 22nd Cotton Tree Blossom Festival, a symbol of the Golden Triangle Special Economic Zone's grandeur, was the absence of Zhao Wei, the president of the Special Economic Zone Council, who has remained out of the spotlight for several months. Instead, vice president Gao Long stepped in to represent the zone at key events.

He stated on stage that over the past 18 years, the city had developed according to the established plans and would continue to advance in line with the Belt and Road Initiative, under the strong relationship between Laos and China.

However, the image that provided a clear answer to the future direction of the Golden Triangle Special Economic Zone was the appearance of General Vilay Lakhamphong, Laos deputy prime minister and public security minister, who presided over the opening of the 22nd Cotton Tree Blossom Festival, accompanied by senior officials. Their presence was proof that the Laos government was committed to supporting the growth of the Golden Triangle Special Economic Zone, now considered strategically advanced compared to other cities, with a complete transportation system both by air and water.

Although the spotlight is still on the Golden Triangle Special Economic Zone, on whether it is a "white" or "grey" area, what was conveyed through the art event—where military and political leaders of Laos walked arm-in-arm with the executives of the Golden Triangle Special Economic Zone Council—was the opening of the second Golden Triangle Art Exhibition. The exhibition told the story of "peace" through paintings, aimed at sending a message to outsiders about the city's future development approach.

In the Thai government's operation to crack down on call-centre gangs, although the Golden Triangle Special Economic Zone has often been mentioned in connection with these activities, it appears that both Laos and Chinese governments are working together seriously to clean up the area, though not yet completely.

Today it has become one of the key strategic areas for both countries, firmly established in terms of both economic systems and security systems. The phrase "The dragon rises in the Mekong River basin" may well be a reality.



