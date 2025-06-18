Laos, Thailand join force to curb drug trafficking

The pledge came during the 6th Thai-Laos and Lao-Thai Summit held at the Savannakhet Provincial Government Office in Laos, co-chaired by the Commander of the Border Troops of the Lao People’s Army, Major General Ounkham Sihongvongsak, and his Thai counterpart.
The meeting was convened to discuss the implementation of activities by the regulations and the minutes of the previous meeting of the Working Group to prevent and resolve drug problems along the Lao-Thai border.
Several important agreements were reached, aimed at ensuring that the border area remains peaceful, orderly, and free from drug-related issues.
Cooperation at the central, local, and provincial levels has been strengthened to coordinate solutions and crack down on drug-related incidents. These efforts have led to significant successes, including the confiscation of large quantities of illegal drugs and the arrest of major traffickers.
Such achievements reflect the deepening friendly relations and effective cooperation between the two nations and their respective armed forces, turning longstanding commitments into reality.
The two sides agreed to formulate a more consistent and effective plan to combat the drug problem, to transform the border area into one of peace, friendship, stability, and collaboration.
This approach aligns with regional, sub-regional, and international trends and is expected to create an environment that is conducive to building communities that are free from drug abuse.
Enhanced peace and stability in border areas will assist the citizens of both countries to earn a living, conduct business, engage in tourism, and travel in comfort and safety.
The Lao-Thai border is largely demarcated by the Mekong River, which passes through nine provinces in Laos and borders 12 provinces in Thailand.
Sustained cooperation is essential for addressing cross-border issues such as drug trafficking, illegal trade and other challenges, to reduce and ultimately eliminate them.
At the close of the meeting, the co-chairing committees signed a Memorandum of Understanding on the reinforcement of cooperation and sharing of information to address drug issues in the border area.
Meanwhile, the Border Coordination Unit in Khammuan province and the Border Coordination Unit of Thailand’s Nakhon Phanom province recently conducted the 3rd joint water patrol exercise at the 3rd Lao-Thai Friendship Bridge.
This exercise aimed to ensure the two units were adequately prepared to crack down on drug trafficking, other forms of smuggling, illegal border crossings, and other border crimes.
The Vientiane Times
Asia News Network