Laos, Thailand join force to curb drug trafficking

The pledge came during the 6th Thai-Laos and Lao-Thai Summit held at the Savannakhet Provincial Government Office in Laos, co-chaired by the Commander of the Border Troops of the Lao People’s Army, Major General Ounkham Sihongvongsak, and his Thai counterpart.

The meeting was convened to discuss the implementation of activities by the regulations and the minutes of the previous meeting of the Working Group to prevent and resolve drug problems along the Lao-Thai border.

Several important agreements were reached, aimed at ensuring that the border area remains peaceful, orderly, and free from drug-related issues.