Thai Stocks Dip on Light Trading Amid Geopolitical Jitters

The Thai stock market edged lower today, with the SET Index closing down 0.91 points at 1,113.58.

Trading activity remained lacklustre throughout the day, a trend attributed by analysts to the absence of fresh catalysts and persistent geopolitical concerns.

The Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) Index fluctuated throughout the session, reaching an intraday high of 1,119.13 points and a low of 1,112.25 points.

Total trading value was a modest 27,494.32 million baht, underscoring the thin volume.

Top Performers and Laggards

Among the most actively traded shares by value:

PTTEP closed at 110.00 baht, down 2.00 baht (1.79%).

ADVANC remained unchanged at 282.00 baht.

AOT saw a gain, closing up 1.25 baht (4.59%) at 28.50 baht.

KBANK rose 1.00 baht (0.66%) to 153.50 baht.

CPALL closed flat at 45.00 baht.



Wijit Arayapisit, an investment strategist at Liberator Securities, highlighted the continued subdued trading, with daily volumes hovering around 20,000 million baht.

He noted that the index's narrow trading range, between 1,110 and 1,115 points, just 5 points either side of the open, reflected investor indecision in the face of multiple uncertainties.