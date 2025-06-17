Central banks shift focus to gold over dollar for reserves: WGC survey

The survey found that 76% of them expect gold to make up a larger portion of their reserves within the next five years—up from 69% in last year’s poll.

A record 95% of respondents believe that central bank gold holdings will increase over the next 12 months, a sharp rise from 81% the previous year. The Bank of England remains the most preferred location for storing gold reserves, according to the report.

At the same time, confidence in the US dollar is waning. Nearly three-quarters of central banks surveyed expect to reduce their dollar-denominated reserves over the next five years compared with 62% last year.