Iran-Israel war shakes global economy; oil may hit $90, gold surges toward THB65,000

In response to the escalating conflict, the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) declared a nationwide state of emergency and reinforced its air defence systems.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned that Iran may carry out further waves of attacks and urged the Israeli public to remain vigilant.

The situation remains highly volatile and poses a growing threat to Middle East stability and the global economy.

Gold prices soar amid geopolitical fears

Assoc Prof Ath Pisalvanich, an expert in international and ASEAN economic affairs, told Thansettakij that the conflict has directly impacted global gold prices, which have surged steadily.

As of June 14, the Gold Traders Association of Thailand reported domestic gold selling prices at THB52,550–53,350 per baht-weight, with a buy-back rate of THB52,450. The international spot price, based on the London market, reached US$3,435 per ounce.

Ath warned that if the conflict prolongs or intensifies, gold prices could spike to THB60,000–65,000 per baht-weight, in line with global rates possibly surging to US$4,000 per ounce.

As geopolitical tensions rise, financial markets are expected to remain volatile, with gold acting as a safe-haven asset amid the deepening uncertainty in the region.

Ath stated that the current global uncertainty stems not only from the escalating Israel-Iran military confrontation but also from domestic unrest in the United States, particularly immigration-related protests in major cities like Los Angeles and New York.

These simultaneous disruptions are rattling global markets, weakening the US dollar, while giving the Chinese yuan and Thai baht potential room to strengthen.