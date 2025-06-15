Gold advances as Israel-Iran escalation fuels safe-haven bids

Bullion is widely regarded as a safe asset, especially during times of economic turmoil and geopolitical unrest. It also tends to thrive in a low-interest-rate environment.

Goldman Sachs reiterated its forecast that structurally strong central bank buying will raise the gold price to $3,700/toz by end-2025 and $4,000 by mid-2026. BofA sees a path for gold to rally to $4,000/oz over the next 12 months.

On the physical front, demand in major Asian hubs weakened this week as rates soared, with prices in India zooming past the psychologically important 100,000-rupee mark.

Spot silver eased 0.3% at $36.27 per ounce, gaining 0.9% for the week.

Platinum fell 5.9% to $1,219.03 and was up 4.8% for the week. Palladium shed 1.3% to $1,041.51 and dropped 1.1% so far this week.

Stocks fell across the board Friday after more clashes in the Middle East, with the Dow dropping about 1.8%, the S&P 500 more than 1% and the Nasdaq declining 1.3%.

Reuters

