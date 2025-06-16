Gold Surges to Two-Month High as Israel-Iran Tensions Rattle Global Markets

Gold prices have surged to their highest level in nearly two months, reaching $3,416 per ounce on Monday as escalating military tensions between Israel and Iran prompted investors to flee to safe-haven assets.

The precious metal has now gained for four consecutive trading sessions, with gold falling to 3,416.04 USD/t.oz on June 16, 2025, down 0.49% from the previous day, though it remains approximately $50 below its record high set in April.

The latest surge comes as weekend missile and drone attacks between the two Middle Eastern powers have intensified fears that the conflict could escalate into a broader regional war, threatening critical energy infrastructure and transport routes.

Bloomberg reported that gold jumped 0.6% during Monday morning trading in Asian markets, trading at $3,450 per ounce at one point.

The weekend hostilities have not only boosted gold prices but also sent energy costs soaring, creating additional inflationary pressures across global markets.

"Every time geopolitical tensions between nations intensify, investors turn to low-risk investments," said Phil Streible, chief market strategist at Blue Line Futures. "Gold, along with other safe-haven assets, benefits from this flight to quality."

Central Bank Gold Rush Continues

The rally comes against a backdrop of sustained central bank purchasing, with gold having risen more than 30% in 2024 and continuing that trajectory with another 30% gain since the start of 2025. The metal touched a record high of $3,500 per troy ounce in April.



