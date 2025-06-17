Israel Assures Safety of Thai Workers as Regional Tensions Escalate

Israeli Ambassador to Thailand Orna Sagiv has outlined extensive measures her government has implemented to protect the nearly 40,000 Thai workers currently in Israel, as military operations against Iran continue for the fifth consecutive day.
Comprehensive Protection System for Thai Workers
Speaking in an exclusive interview with The Nation on Tuesday, Ambassador Sagiv detailed Israel's multi-layered approach to safeguarding Thai laborers amid ongoing security threats.
"Thai people have shelters. They have instructions in Thai. Their employers are looking after them. They are running to shelters like their employers," she explained.
The protection system includes translated safety instructions, employer-supervised shelter protocols, and constant communication channels.
The Israeli government works closely with Thailand's Ministry of Labor, with two Thai diplomatic representatives stationed in Tel Aviv maintaining direct contact with Israeli authorities.
"We are doing everything in our power to first of all give them the explanation and to explain that it can be dangerous if you hear maybe siren. This is what you need to do," Sagiv said, acknowledging that newly arrived workers need time to adapt to security procedures unfamiliar to those from Thailand.
Growing Thai Workforce Despite Security Challenges
Remarkably, the number of Thai workers in Israel has increased during the current conflict.
Before October 7, 2023, approximately 25,000-30,000 Thai workers were employed in Israel, primarily in agriculture.
When the conflict began, Thailand's then-Prime Minister called for their return, with about 9,000 workers initially returning home.
However, many quickly requested to go back to Israel, and today the workforce has grown to nearly 40,000 people.
"The moment they came back here, they started asking us how do we go back to Israel," the ambassador noted, interpreting this as evidence that Thai workers trust Israel's commitment to their safety.
Israel is currently negotiating a new Memorandum of Understanding to expand Thai worker participation beyond agriculture into industrial and construction sectors.
Recent Government Response
The Thai government recently announced a temporary halt to sending new workers to Israel as security concerns mount.
Ambassador Sagiv expressed hope this decision would be reversed once conditions improve, noting that current flight restrictions prevent any movement regardless.
"I hope that when things get better and when the war stops, we will continue to see Thai workers in Israel," she said, emphasizing that workers receive comprehensive care similar to Israeli citizens.
Security Situation and Civilian Impact
The ambassador provided stark statistics about the current security situation: in five days of operations, Israel has faced approximately 400 long-range ballistic missiles and over 850 UAV attacks from Iran.
Twenty-four Israelis have been killed and over 600 injured, with missile attacks targeting civilian areas including bus stops and residential neighborhoods.
"Since the war started, we have almost every night or every second night since 7th of October 2023, we have a missile from Yemen flying all the way to Israel, waking up half of the country at 3:00 a.m.," Sagiv described the ongoing disruption to daily life.
Challenge to Thai Public Opinion
In a direct appeal to Thai critics of Israel's military actions, Ambassador Sagiv posed pointed questions about how Thailand would respond to similar threats.
"What would you have done? Or what would you have expected your government to do if you had another country not far from you, developing nuclear power activities, developing long-range missiles that are directed to you, and openly calls for the destruction of Thailand?"
She emphasized that Iran's nuclear capabilities would pose threats beyond the Middle East, potentially affecting Asian nations including Thailand.
"Would you like to see a nuclear Iran not far from Thailand, not far from many other big countries here in Asia?" she asked.
Diplomatic Prospects and De-escalation Calls
Regarding international calls for de-escalation and diplomatic solutions with Iran, Ambassador Sagiv expressed deep skepticism about Iran's commitment to negotiations.
"For years, Iran proved its capabilities to lie and deceive the world. We don't believe them," she stated, citing Iran's history of concealing nuclear activities while engaging in diplomatic talks.
While acknowledging that diplomatic opportunities might emerge in the future, she emphasized that Israel has not yet achieved its military objectives.
"At the moment we started something. We haven't reached all of our targets and our goals yet," she explained.
The ambassador noted that even critics of Israel recognize the global threat posed by Iran's nuclear program, suggesting international support for Israel's actions.
"I see support in the world to the Israeli step that Israel took. Even people that are critical of Israel support that because they realize the threat that Iran is causing to the world."
As regional tensions continue, Israel maintains its commitment to protecting foreign workers while pursuing what it describes as existential security objectives.
The growing Thai workforce despite ongoing conflicts suggests confidence in Israel's protection measures, even as diplomatic solutions remain elusive in the current climate.
The situation highlights the complex intersection of labor migration, regional security, and international diplomacy in an increasingly volatile Middle East.