Israel Assures Safety of Thai Workers as Regional Tensions Escalate

Israeli Ambassador to Thailand Orna Sagiv has outlined extensive measures her government has implemented to protect the nearly 40,000 Thai workers currently in Israel, as military operations against Iran continue for the fifth consecutive day.

Comprehensive Protection System for Thai Workers

Speaking in an exclusive interview with The Nation on Tuesday, Ambassador Sagiv detailed Israel's multi-layered approach to safeguarding Thai laborers amid ongoing security threats.

"Thai people have shelters. They have instructions in Thai. Their employers are looking after them. They are running to shelters like their employers," she explained.

The protection system includes translated safety instructions, employer-supervised shelter protocols, and constant communication channels.

The Israeli government works closely with Thailand's Ministry of Labor, with two Thai diplomatic representatives stationed in Tel Aviv maintaining direct contact with Israeli authorities.

"We are doing everything in our power to first of all give them the explanation and to explain that it can be dangerous if you hear maybe siren. This is what you need to do," Sagiv said, acknowledging that newly arrived workers need time to adapt to security procedures unfamiliar to those from Thailand.

Growing Thai Workforce Despite Security Challenges

Remarkably, the number of Thai workers in Israel has increased during the current conflict.

Before October 7, 2023, approximately 25,000-30,000 Thai workers were employed in Israel, primarily in agriculture.

When the conflict began, Thailand's then-Prime Minister called for their return, with about 9,000 workers initially returning home.