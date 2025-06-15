Thai agencies rush to assist workers in Israel and Iran amid conflict

SUNDAY, JUNE 15, 2025

Several Thai government agencies are stepping up efforts to assist Thai workers in Israel and Iran following the recent conflict in the Middle East.

The Ministry of Labour, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and other government agencies are coordinating support for Thai workers in both countries, with approximately 40,000 currently residing in Israel.

The Ministry of Labour has urged all Thai workers to immediately report their current locations to the Labour Office at the Royal Thai Embassy in Tel Aviv or, alternatively, through relatives in Thailand who can contact the Department of Employment. This will help ensure up-to-date information and allow timely assistance where necessary.

Workers in both Israel and Iran are also advised to closely follow official updates and announcements.

For those needing assistance, the following contact numbers are available:

  • Royal Thai Embassy in Tehran: (+98) 9121598699
     
  • Royal Thai Embassy in Tel Aviv: +972 546368150, +972 503673195
     
  • Ministry of Labour hotlines: 1506 press 2 for Department of Employment, or 1694

The Royal Thai Embassy in Tel Aviv has advised all Thai nationals in Israel to remain near bomb shelters and to seek shelter immediately upon hearing warning sirens or receiving alerts via mobile phones from Israeli authorities. 

They are urged to remain sheltered until they receive official notice that it is safe to exit.

Meanwhile, the Royal Thai Embassy in Tehran has asked Thai workers in Iran to stay informed and monitor official announcements closely.

