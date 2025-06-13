Japan condemns Israeli strikes on Iran

Tokyo is concerned that further instability in the Middle East will have a significant negative impact on the oil supply. Japan relies on the region for over 90 per cent of its crude oil imports.

Israel's move is expected to be a key topic at the summit of the Group of Seven major democracies, which begins in Canada on Monday.

"It's unacceptable that military means were used amid ongoing diplomatic efforts to find a peaceful solution" to the Iranian nuclear issue, Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba told reporters. "This is extremely regrettable, and we strongly condemn it."

Regarding Iran's retaliatory attacks, Ishiba said, "Any action that could escalate the situation should be avoided," urging the relevant countries to exercise restraint.