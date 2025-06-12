Ishiba says Japan, US apart in tariffs talks

Ishiba said the Japan-US negotiations are focused on investment rather than tariffs, adding that Tokyo will not rush into a quick agreement with Washington at the risk of undermining its national interests.

He said that Japan focuses on mutual interests, economic security and the expansion of bilateral trade. Japan will not sacrifice agricultural products for automobiles, he said.

Ishiba held talks with opposition leaders to win support from them over the tariff negotiations. He thinks that winning cooperation with them will help him avert a no-confidence motion.