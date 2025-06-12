Pichai invites Japan to invest in AI, other future industries in Thailand

Commerce Minister Pichai Naripthaphan said on Thursday that he met his Japanese counterpart last week and invited Japan to invest in future industries, including semiconductors and AI, in Thailand.

Pichai stated that he met Japan’s State Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry, Ogushi Masaki, on the sidelines of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) meeting in Paris last week.

He said he invited Japanese investors, through Masaki, to expand their investments in Thailand, especially in future industries such as semiconductors, artificial intelligence, data centres, printed circuit boards, biotechnology, and robotics.