Japanese police detain Thai national, fire at another suspect in Chiba

In Asahi City, Chiba Prefecture, a man who was questioned by a police officer resisted and drove towards the officer, prompting the officer to fire three shots from a handgun. The man was detained at the scene, while another individual escaped.

According to investigators, around 4pm on the 13th, three cars were parked in front of a yard in Kaburaki, Asahi City, which aroused suspicion. When a police officer approached and began questioning a man, believed to be of Thai nationality, the man resisted. The police arrested him on charges of obstruction of official duties.