Japanese police detain Thai national, fire at another suspect in Chiba

FRIDAY, JUNE 13, 2025

ANN News in Japan reported that a Japanese police officer fired three shots at a car, detaining one man, believed to be of Thai nationality, while another possibly fled in Asahi City, Chiba.

In Asahi City, Chiba Prefecture, a man who was questioned by a police officer resisted and drove towards the officer, prompting the officer to fire three shots from a handgun. The man was detained at the scene, while another individual escaped.

According to investigators, around 4pm on the 13th, three cars were parked in front of a yard in Kaburaki, Asahi City, which aroused suspicion. When a police officer approached and began questioning a man, believed to be of Thai nationality, the man resisted. The police arrested him on charges of obstruction of official duties.

One person fled the scene in a car, but later returned and drove towards the police officer, prompting the officer to fire three shots at the man.

The police are investigating the details of the incident.

