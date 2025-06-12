Toyota Motor shareholders approve execs\' appointments

Speaking at the shareholders meeting held at the leading Japanese automaker's headquarters in the city of Toyota in Aichi Prefecture, central Japan, Toyoda highlighted the significance of the planned merger between Japanese commercial vehicle makers Hino Motors Ltd. and Mitsubishi Fuso Truck and Bus Corp., which was announced earlier this week. Hino is part of the Toyota Motor group.

"The private sector spearheaded the large-scale realignment (of the Japanese truck industry) effectively into two groups," he said.

"We'll work together in areas where we should, and compete in areas where we must," Toyoda added.