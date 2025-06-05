Japan\'s Daihatsu launches new Move for turnaround

Daihatsu had suspended new vehicle releases since its testing scandal came to light in April 2023.
At the launch event "We've established a foundation to tackle problems with the Toyota group as a team," Inoue said, adding that the release of the new Move is "the first step in our restart."n Tokyo, President Masahiro Inoue apologised again for the scandal.
The seventh-generation Move, which has gone through the first full model change for the popular brand in 11 years, targets senior drivers. It is the first Move model equipped with sliding doors, making it easier to get in and out.
Safety features are also enhanced with systems such as brake control to prevent sudden acceleration caused by pressing the wrong pedal.
The price starts at 1,358,500 yen. The monthly sales target is 6,000 units.
