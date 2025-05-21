Toyota to release New RAV4 within FY 2025

The new RAV4 will be the first model equipped with the Japanese automaker's new Arene software, which allows the vehicle to access advanced safety features through its updates.

"Benefiting from advanced learning and updating capabilities...the next-generation Toyota Safety Sense can now learn from big data to make you even safer," Chief Branding Officer Simon Humphries told a launch event in Tokyo.

It is the RAV4's first full model change since 2019. Prices have yet to be announced.