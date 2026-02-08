Suan Dusit Poll predicts People’s Party to win most seats, at 165 MPs

On February 8, 2026, following the opening of polling stations for the general election of Members of Parliament (MPs) and the constitutional referendum at 8.00am, Thai voters nationwide steadily turned out to cast their ballots throughout the day. Polling closed smoothly at 5.00pm.

Suandusit Poll announced the results of a nationwide public opinion survey and assessed trends in the distribution of MP seats for the 2026 general election. The poll presented projected seat shares for each political party out of a total of 500 MPs.

Dr Pornpan Buathong, President of Suandusit Poll, said the projected number of MP seats for the February 8, 2026 general election was derived from both quantitative and qualitative analysis.

The quantitative data came from a nationwide survey conducted between January 16–28, 2026, with a sample of 26,621 respondents (margin of error ±10%).

The qualitative data was drawn from interviews and contextual analysis of the political situation in the run-up to the election.