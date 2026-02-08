DITP secures $330,000 in sales through Chinese ‘Live Commerce’ gala

DITP generates 12m baht ($330k) in sales as Thai brands go viral on Tmall and Douyin, with plans to expand into fashion for China’s "6.18" shopping festival.
Thailand’s Department of International Trade Promotion (DITP) has successfully generated over 12 million baht (approx. $330,000) in sales by leveraging high-profile Chinese influencers during a ten-day digital trade event.
The "2026 China–Thailand Spring Festival Celebration: Live Gala" saw the DITP partner with the Thai Trade Centre in Shanghai to promote national products across China’s leading e-commerce platforms, including Tmall, Douyin, and Kuaishou.
The campaign, which ran from 15 to 25 January, targeted the lucrative Lunar New Year shopping period.
Sunanta Kangvalkulkij, director-general of the DITP, revealed that the initiative reached an audience of over 10 million consumers.
To ensure high conversion rates, the department collaborated with prominent Key Opinion Leaders (KOLs), such as Douyin’s Wei San, who boasts nearly 13 million followers, and Tmall’s Mi feng huan le she.
The gala saw a significant appetite for Thai agricultural and wellness products. Results showed that over 15,000 kg of Jasmine rice and approximately 3,000 crates of coconut water were sold during the broadcast.
The "Top 10" bestsellers list was dominated by household staples and wellness brands, including PHUTAWAN latex pillows, Blue Elephant curry pastes, and Voodoo massage balms.
Building on this momentum, the DITP has announced plans to pivot towards the fashion and lifestyle sectors for the upcoming "6.18" shopping festival in June.
Preparation for the mid-year push will begin this month, with the department opening applications for Thai entrepreneurs in March.
The move signals a broader shift in Thailand’s export strategy, moving away from traditional trade fairs in favour of the fast-paced, influencer-led "Live Commerce" model currently dominating the Chinese retail landscape.