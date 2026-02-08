DITP secures $330,000 in sales through Chinese ‘Live Commerce’ gala

DITP generates 12m baht ($330k) in sales as Thai brands go viral on Tmall and Douyin, with plans to expand into fashion for China’s "6.18" shopping festival.

Thailand’s Department of International Trade Promotion (DITP) has successfully generated over 12 million baht (approx. $330,000) in sales by leveraging high-profile Chinese influencers during a ten-day digital trade event.

The "2026 China–Thailand Spring Festival Celebration: Live Gala" saw the DITP partner with the Thai Trade Centre in Shanghai to promote national products across China’s leading e-commerce platforms, including Tmall, Douyin, and Kuaishou.

The campaign, which ran from 15 to 25 January, targeted the lucrative Lunar New Year shopping period.

Sunanta Kangvalkulkij, director-general of the DITP, revealed that the initiative reached an audience of over 10 million consumers.

