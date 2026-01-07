DITP backs 6 projects to export Thai Y-series in 2026

Department of International Trade Promotion (DITP) has approved six projects for fiscal 2026 to expand overseas markets for Thai Y-series content, pairing fan meetings with business matchmaking and merchandise sales, with a focus on target countries including Mexico, Brazil, Australia, the UK and Spain.

Pornvit Sila-on, DITP deputy director-general at the Commerce Ministry, said the department met private-sector representatives, the Thai Y Content Promotion Association and producers/distributors to review the FY2026 plan and assess market potential. The meeting agreed Thai Y-series remain consistently popular and have strong growth potential internationally.

Fan meetings as “Friend of Thailand” soft power

The meeting highlighted “Friend of Thailand” fan meetings as a tool to build awareness and expand overseas fanbases. Private-sector participants said state-led events would increase credibility and confidence for Thai businesses and foreign partners.

They proposed an integrated format combining performances with Thai culture, tourism, food and music to deliver “soft power” experiences. The approach would not be limited to Y-series content but could also showcase the wider diversity of Thailand’s entertainment industry.