DITP backs 6 projects to export Thai Y-series in 2026

Department of International Trade Promotion (DITP) has approved six projects for fiscal 2026 to expand overseas markets for Thai Y-series content, pairing fan meetings with business matchmaking and merchandise sales, with a focus on target countries including Mexico, Brazil, Australia, the UK and Spain.
Pornvit Sila-on, DITP deputy director-general at the Commerce Ministry, said the department met private-sector representatives, the Thai Y Content Promotion Association and producers/distributors to review the FY2026 plan and assess market potential. The meeting agreed Thai Y-series remain consistently popular and have strong growth potential internationally.
Fan meetings as “Friend of Thailand” soft power
The meeting highlighted “Friend of Thailand” fan meetings as a tool to build awareness and expand overseas fanbases. Private-sector participants said state-led events would increase credibility and confidence for Thai businesses and foreign partners.
They proposed an integrated format combining performances with Thai culture, tourism, food and music to deliver “soft power” experiences. The approach would not be limited to Y-series content but could also showcase the wider diversity of Thailand’s entertainment industry.
Six projects, with one already completed
DITP approved six overseas market-promotion projects for FY2026. One has already been completed: a trade delegation visit to Japan at TIFFCOM 2025 from October 29 to November 1, 2025, which covered both male–male (yaoi) and female–female (yuri) series. It generated 198 million baht in negotiated trade value over a one-to-five-year horizon.
The remaining five projects are scheduled for 2026:
Merchandise sales via thaitrade.com
The meeting also approved selling series merchandise through thaitrade.com in a B2C model — a new DITP policy this year — to allow Thai companies to sell directly to overseas fans. DITP plans to create systematic product categories and link sales promotions with series publicity and fan-meeting schedules.
Where Thai Y-series are performing
Pornvit said Thai Y-series continue to be popular across Asia, especially in Japan, via global and regional streaming platforms such as YouTube, WeTV (China), Viu (Hong Kong) and LGBTQIA+ focused services such as Taiwan’s GagaOOLala, which has helped expand audience reach.
DITP will pursue a country-by-country strategy in high-potential markets — Mexico, Brazil, Australia, the UK and Spain — to support growth for Thailand’s content industry globally.
FY2025 results
In fiscal 2025, DITP ran six projects, supported 99 operators and generated total negotiated trade value of 5,567.32 million baht. It also held training on “fan meetings and Y-series merchandise” for 150 participants to strengthen knowledge and long-term revenue opportunities.