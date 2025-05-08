Toyota forecasts 34.9 % drop in annual net profit

While annual sales are projected to expand 1.0 % to a record 48.5 trillion yen, up for five consecutive years thanks to solid demand for hybrid vehicles, operating profit is forecast to slump 20.8 % to 3.8 trillion yen.

Trump's tariffs are estimated to reduce Toyota's operating profit by 180 billion yen, on top of the negative impact of rising material costs, estimated at 350 billion yen.

The full-year projections only reflect the estimated impact of the US tariffs for April and May.