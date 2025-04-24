Toyota\'s global vehicle sales fall in fiscal 2024

The Japanese automaker sold 10,273,719 vehicles globally, down 0.3 % from the previous year.

The company saw its sales in Japan decrease 1.6 % to 1,505,255 units, the first decline in three years, due to the fallout of its vehicle test fraud and a recall of the Prius hybrid.

Overseas sales slipped 0.1 % to 8,768,464 units, the first fall in four years.