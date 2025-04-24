Toyota's global vehicle sales fall in fiscal 2024

THURSDAY, APRIL 24, 2025
Jiji Press

Toyota Motor Corp. said Thursday that its parent-only global vehicle sales fell for the first time in four years in fiscal 2024, which ended last month.

The Japanese automaker sold 10,273,719 vehicles globally, down 0.3 % from the previous year.

The company saw its sales in Japan decrease 1.6 % to 1,505,255 units, the first decline in three years, due to the fallout of its vehicle test fraud and a recall of the Prius hybrid.

Overseas sales slipped 0.1 % to 8,768,464 units, the first fall in four years.

 

In China, where competition with local manufacturers is intensifying, Toyota's sales fell 5.9 %.

Toyota's global vehicle production sagged 2.9 % to 9,679,470 units, the first drop in four years.

Of them, domestic output fell 2.2 % to 3,236,420 units.

