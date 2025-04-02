Bookings surpass 24,000 units at halfway mark of Bangkok Motor Show 2025

The event kicked off on March 26 and will last until April 6 at IMPACT Muang Thong Thani in Nonthaburi province.

Organiser Grand Prix International (GPI) said on Tuesday that the iconic motor show this year features the launch of several new models, especially 100% electric vehicles (EVs) and hybrid vehicles.

Introducing their latest models are 41 carmakers and 13 motorcycle makers from Europe, the US and Asia, GPI chief of operations Jaturon Komolmit said.

“The number of bookings this year has exceeded our target. This is because several EV brands participated in the event, and many new models were also launched,” he said. “We will have to wait for the total booking numbers after the event ends next week to see how much the growth rate has increased compared to last year."