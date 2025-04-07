BYD Steals the Show at Bangkok Motor Show as Bookings Surge

The Bangkok International Motor Show 2025 has drawn to a close with a staggering 79,941 vehicle bookings, a significant 44.8% increase compared to the previous year.
Final figures released on Sunday (April 6th, 2025, Bangkok time) revealed that Chinese electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer BYD topped the sales charts, narrowly beating industry giant Toyota.
Bangkok Motor Show 2025 - Top Vehicle Bookings:
Jaturont Komolmis, vice chairman of the Bangkok International Motor Show, confirmed that the event attracted 1.6 million visitors, with total vehicle reservations across all segments reaching 79,941.
The data indicates a strong shift towards electrified vehicles, with xEV models accounting for over 65% of total bookings. Sport utility vehicles (SUVs) proved particularly popular within this segment. Traditional internal combustion engine vehicles comprised the remaining 35% of bookings.
The impressive 44.8% surge in vehicle bookings at the 2025 show compared to the previous year is attributed to a combination of factors.
These include the unveiling of numerous new models at the event, competitive promotional offers from manufacturers, and supportive government policies. These elements collectively boosted consumer confidence and encouraged purchasing decisions, a welcome change from the preceding months.
"This year's show has been another resounding success across the board," commented Jaturont. "We saw an increase in the number of participating car and motorcycle manufacturers, as well as automotive businesses, compared to last year. This created a vibrant atmosphere and attracted a significant number of visitors."