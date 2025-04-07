BYD Steals the Show at Bangkok Motor Show as Bookings Surge

Jaturont Komolmis, vice chairman of the Bangkok International Motor Show, confirmed that the event attracted 1.6 million visitors, with total vehicle reservations across all segments reaching 79,941.

The data indicates a strong shift towards electrified vehicles, with xEV models accounting for over 65% of total bookings. Sport utility vehicles (SUVs) proved particularly popular within this segment. Traditional internal combustion engine vehicles comprised the remaining 35% of bookings.

The impressive 44.8% surge in vehicle bookings at the 2025 show compared to the previous year is attributed to a combination of factors.

