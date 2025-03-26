Bangkok rolls out its biggest motorshow yet at IMPACT

The 46th Bangkok International Motor Show kicked off on Wednesday (March 26) and will run until April 6 at IMPACT Muang Thong Thani in Nonthaburi, showcasing latest automotive innovations from 54 automakers.

Organiser Grand Prix International (GPI) boasts that this year's event is the biggest yet, spanning Challenger Halls 1-3 and Forum Hall of the exhibition centre.

Introducing their latest models are 41 carmakers and 13 motorcycle makers from Europe, the US and Asia. First-timers include Zeekr, Omoda, Jaecoo, Chery, Kinggen, Juneyao, Riddara and Geely.