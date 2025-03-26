Bangkok rolls out its biggest motorshow yet at IMPACT

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 26, 2025

The 46th motorshow, featuring 54 automakers, EV showcases, e-racing games and even fortune tellers, runs until April 6

The 46th Bangkok International Motor Show kicked off on Wednesday (March 26) and will run until April 6 at IMPACT Muang Thong Thani in Nonthaburi, showcasing latest automotive innovations from 54 automakers. 

Organiser Grand Prix International (GPI) boasts that this year's event is the biggest yet, spanning Challenger Halls 1-3 and Forum Hall of the exhibition centre.

Introducing their latest models are 41 carmakers and 13 motorcycle makers from Europe, the US and Asia. First-timers include Zeekr, Omoda, Jaecoo, Chery, Kinggen, Juneyao, Riddara and Geely.

Additionally, 9,000 square metres of Forum Hall 4 is dedicated to EV parts and accessories from China, aimed at attracting Thai distributors. 

Visitors can explore booths selling used cars, lifestyle and fashion products, play e-racing games, and participate in the “GrandPrix RunBike Championship”, which is affiliated to RCS Japan 2025.

Forum Hall 4 will also host well-known fortune tellers from April 2 to 6 in an event called “MUNIVERSE” during which they will help carbuyers choose the “luckiest” licence plates. 

The venue has free parking for more than 12,000 vehicles and also runs a free shuttle service to and from the Si Rat MRT Station. 

Admission is 100 baht and free for children under age 10 and students in uniform.

