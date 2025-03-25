Neta Thailand vows to clear debt with suppliers in two months

Neta Auto (Thailand) Co Ltd on Monday vowed to continue electric vehicle manufacturing in Thailand at full speed from June, after spending the next two months clearing its debts with suppliers and dealers.

Sun Baolong, General Manager of Neta Auto Thailand, unveiled the business plan of the Chinese battery EV manufacturer on the first day of the Bangkok International Motor Show at Impact Challenger in Muang Thong Thani.

Sun stated that Neta Auto Thailand’s parent company, Neta Auto in China, had successfully settled its debts with all creditors.