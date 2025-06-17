FM orders evacuation readiness as Thailand monitors Israel-Iran tensions

Maris Sangiampongsa, Minister of Foreign Affairs, revealed after a high-level meeting with senior ministry officials that he had received an update from the Rapid Response Centre (RRC), which is now fully operational under the directive of Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra.
The Minister reviewed recent developments in Israel and Iran, noting that the Royal Thai Embassy in Tehran has already set up a temporary shelter for Thai nationals in the area.
He emphasised the importance of all relevant agencies being fully prepared with contingency plans in case an evacuation becomes necessary. He also stressed the need for continuous monitoring and timely assessment of the situation to ensure swift and effective action.
Furthermore, the Minister urged Thai citizens residing in Israel, Iran, and neighbouring countries to remain updated through credible news sources and to download the Thai Consular mobile application, developed by the Department of Consular Affairs, to facilitate direct communication with Thai embassies.
Royal Thai Embassy official pages: