Most Thais trust military to resolve Cambodia border dispute: NIDA poll

The poll was conducted by the National Institute of Development Administration (NIDA Poll) from June 9 to 11, sampling 1,310 respondents aged 18 and over from across all regions, educational backgrounds, occupations and income levels nationwide.
When asked which sectors they trusted to protect the national interest in the Thai-Cambodian conflict (multiple answers allowed), the results were as follows:
The survey also gauged public satisfaction with the roles played by various sectors in resolving the Thai-Cambodian border conflict (multiple answers allowed):
When asked whether they supported the lyrics in the Thai national anthem that state “Thais love peace, but are not cowardly when it comes to war”, the responses were:
Regarding the level of nationalism among Thai citizens: