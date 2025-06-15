Most Thais trust military to resolve Cambodia border dispute: NIDA poll

The survey also gauged public satisfaction with the roles played by various sectors in resolving the Thai-Cambodian border conflict (multiple answers allowed):

Thai military: 61.76% said they were very satisfied 23.97% said they were somewhat satisfied 10.30% said they were not very satisfied 3.97% said they were not satisfied at all



Thai government: 37.94% said they were not satisfied at all 30.99% said they were not very satisfied 20.76% said they were somewhat satisfied 10.31% said they were very satisfied



Ministry of Foreign Affairs: 35.73% said they were not very satisfied 29.00% said they were not satisfied at all 24.96% said they were somewhat satisfied 10.31% said they were very satisfied



When asked whether they supported the lyrics in the Thai national anthem that state “Thais love peace, but are not cowardly when it comes to war”, the responses were:

69.39% said they strongly supported the statement

19.24% said they somewhat supported it

7.02% said they supported it only slightly

3.05% said they did not support it at all

Regarding the level of nationalism among Thai citizens: