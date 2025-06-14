Border closure with Cambodia threatens Thai economy, cross-border trade under pressure

The ongoing tensions along the Thai-Cambodian border—sparked by a military clash near Nam Yuen District in Ubon Ratchathani on May 28—have escalated into a broader border dispute with no clear resolution in sight.

Cambodia has proposed taking the dispute to the International Court of Justice (ICJ), while Thailand opposes international arbitration, preferring to resolve the matter through the bilateral Joint Boundary Commission (JBC) mechanism.

In response, Thailand has implemented initial countermeasures, including temporary border checkpoint closures. This move is already affecting cross-border trade between the two countries, which has seen consistent growth over the past five years (2020–2024). Key border checkpoints facilitate trade worth nearly 200 billion baht annually.

According to the Department of Foreign Trade, the value of Thai-Cambodian border trade in 2024 reached 175.53 billion baht. Of this, exports totalled 141.85 billion baht, while imports stood at 32.68 billion baht, resulting in a trade surplus of 109.16 billion baht.

Major Thai exports include beverages, auto and motorcycle parts, engines, and agricultural machinery—accounting for over 30% of total exports. Key imports from Cambodia include cassava, scrap metals (aluminium and copper), and electrical wires—crucial for downstream Thai industries like animal feed, recycling, and electronics.