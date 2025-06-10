Paetongtarn denies permanent border closure, confirms JBC meeting

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra said on Tuesday (June 10) that the ongoing Thai-Cambodian border situation had improved slightly over the past week. She confirmed that there had been no confrontation between the two countries and emphasized that the current measures to adjust border checkpoint opening and closing times will remain in place.
Paetongtarn explained that the government has worked diligently to ease tensions through collaboration with both Thai and Cambodian authorities. She mentioned that discussions have been held under international law, with both countries maintaining communication at various levels, including through diplomatic channels.
The PM highlighted that she had personally communicated with Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet and the President of Cambodia's Senate, Hun Sen, to coordinate efforts to preserve national sovereignty and ensure the best interests of both countries. The discussions have been conducted peacefully, with no major confrontations taking place.
Paetongtarn dismissed rumors of permanent border closures, stating that such a move would negatively affect cross-border trade. She explained that measures to regulate border opening times are in place to avoid disruptions. She also clarified that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is set to proceed with discussions at the Joint Boundary Commission (JBC) meeting on June 14, confirming that the meeting will definitely take place.
Regarding the potential submission of the issue to the International Court of Justice (ICJ), Paetongtarn reaffirmed Thailand’s stance that it does not accept the ICJ’s jurisdiction over the matter. She emphasized that the Thai government has always handled the issue diplomatically and with transparency. While some information cannot be disclosed publicly due to confidentiality, she noted that both parties have reached a mutual understanding and have worked out the details in private.
When asked about her confidence in Hun Sen and Hun Manet’s approach, Paetongtarn stated that both sides are focused on maintaining peace and economic stability, not conflict. She emphasized that both countries agreed to handle the situation with sincerity and care, with no intention to escalate tensions.
Paetongtarn concluded by stressing that the government remains committed to resolving the dispute peacefully and ensuring that no violence would affect the people.