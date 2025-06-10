Paetongtarn denies permanent border closure, confirms JBC meeting

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra said on Tuesday (June 10) that the ongoing Thai-Cambodian border situation had improved slightly over the past week. She confirmed that there had been no confrontation between the two countries and emphasized that the current measures to adjust border checkpoint opening and closing times will remain in place.

Paetongtarn explained that the government has worked diligently to ease tensions through collaboration with both Thai and Cambodian authorities. She mentioned that discussions have been held under international law, with both countries maintaining communication at various levels, including through diplomatic channels.

The PM highlighted that she had personally communicated with Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet and the President of Cambodia's Senate, Hun Sen, to coordinate efforts to preserve national sovereignty and ensure the best interests of both countries. The discussions have been conducted peacefully, with no major confrontations taking place.