Deputy Defence Minister: Border tensions ease, utility cut measures under consideration

Regarding the potential power and water cut measures, Natthaphon stated that discussions will take place within the NSC, as two aspects are under consideration: one from the Border Defense Forces, which seeks to cut power and water, and the other from the Thai Border Security Enforcement Center (BSEC), which wants to implement these measures in relation to call center operations. The NSC will decide whether to proceed with these actions.

He also addressed concerns that the power and water cuts might escalate the tension at the border, explaining that careful consideration is needed. He acknowledged that the military is sometimes cautious about sharing too much information in advance to avoid giving an advantage to the opposing side. While transparency is important, he noted that revealing too much could compromise the nation’s strategic position.

Natthaphon also commented on the June 14 JBC (Joint Boundary Commission) meeting, which may discuss the possibility of Cambodia bringing the border dispute to the International Court of Justice. He stated that this matter falls under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and declined to comment further, focusing on his responsibilities regarding national security.