Historic French Colonial Map Surfaces Supporting Thai Claims to Koh Kood Island

A historic French colonial map has emerged from the French National Library, appearing to support Thailand's longstanding claims to the disputed island of Koh Kood, which has become a flashpoint in recent territorial tensions with Cambodia.
The map, created by François Marius Baudoin (1867-1957), a senior French colonial administrator who served as the Superior Resident of Cambodia between 1914 and 1927, clearly delineates maritime boundaries showing Koh Kood as part of Siamese territory.
The document was discovered through research conducted by Colonel Pracha Smithsomboon, Assistant Military Attaché at the Thai Embassy in Paris, who graduated from France's prestigious Saint-Cyr military academy.
The map, titled "Le Résident Supérieur Baudoin au Cambodge pendant l'époque coloniale française," was created during Baudoin's tenure when he wielded considerable influence over administrative affairs under the French protectorate system in Cambodia.
The document was specifically designed for governing the Cambodian colony during that period.
According to the research findings, the maritime boundaries clearly depicted in the French colonial map contradict recent Cambodian claims over the island.
The boundaries shown indicate that Koh Kood has belonged to Thailand for considerably longer than Cambodia has suggested in its territorial assertions.
The discovery was made possible through collaboration with Lieutenant General Dr Peerapol Songnui, a military historian who is also a graduate of Saint-Cyr military academy. Dr Peerpol played a crucial role in identifying and facilitating the research into this significant piece of historical evidence.
The dispute over Koh Kood has intensified in recent years, with the island becoming central to disagreements over offshore gas reserves in the Gulf of Thailand that could contain up to 11 trillion cubic feet of natural gas.
The territorial issue gained renewed political attention in 2024 following high-level diplomatic exchanges between former leaders of both nations.
The timing of this discovery is particularly significant as tensions have escalated, with recent deportations of Cambodian activists by Thailand drawing international scrutiny.
The historical document provides Thailand with potentially crucial evidence to support its territorial claims in what has become an increasingly complex geopolitical dispute.
Colonel Pracha's research, conducted at the French National Library, represents a methodical effort to uncover historical documentation that could help resolve the territorial disagreement.
The fact that the map was created by a high-ranking French colonial official responsible for administering Cambodia adds considerable weight to its potential significance in territorial negotiations.
The French colonial period offers unique insights into regional boundaries, as colonial administrators were required to maintain detailed territorial records for governance purposes.
Baudoin's map, created during his 13-year tenure overseeing Cambodia, would have been an official administrative document used for colonial administration.
This development adds a new dimension to the ongoing territorial dispute, providing Thailand with historical documentation from a neutral third party - the former French colonial administration - that appears to support its claims to the strategically important island.
The discovery underscores the importance of historical research in resolving contemporary territorial disputes and may influence future diplomatic negotiations between Thailand and Cambodia over Koh Kood and the surrounding maritime areas.