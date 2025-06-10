Historic French Colonial Map Surfaces Supporting Thai Claims to Koh Kood Island

A historic French colonial map has emerged from the French National Library, appearing to support Thailand's longstanding claims to the disputed island of Koh Kood, which has become a flashpoint in recent territorial tensions with Cambodia.

The map, created by François Marius Baudoin (1867-1957), a senior French colonial administrator who served as the Superior Resident of Cambodia between 1914 and 1927, clearly delineates maritime boundaries showing Koh Kood as part of Siamese territory.

The document was discovered through research conducted by Colonel Pracha Smithsomboon, Assistant Military Attaché at the Thai Embassy in Paris, who graduated from France's prestigious Saint-Cyr military academy.

The map, titled "Le Résident Supérieur Baudoin au Cambodge pendant l'époque coloniale française," was created during Baudoin's tenure when he wielded considerable influence over administrative affairs under the French protectorate system in Cambodia.

The document was specifically designed for governing the Cambodian colony during that period.

According to the research findings, the maritime boundaries clearly depicted in the French colonial map contradict recent Cambodian claims over the island.