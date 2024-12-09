Sondhi demands repeal of controversial MOU44, urges Cabinet review

Amid public concerns over Thailand potentially losing Koh Kood due to the 2001 memorandum of understanding (MOU44) with Cambodia, a formal request was submitted today urging the government to reconsider the pact.

Sondhi Limthongkul, former People’s Alliance for Democracy (PAD) leader, delivered a letter addressed to Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra at Government House on Monday, calling on her to cancel the memorandum.

Sondhi was met by Somkid Cheukong, the PM’s deputy secretary-general in charge of political affairs. After a 20-minute discussion with Somkid, Sondhi held a press conference to outline the demands, which are:





Defend national security

Uphold Thailand’s independence and sovereignty over natural resources in the Gulf of Thailand, the contiguous zone around Koh Kood and the continental shelf.