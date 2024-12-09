Sondhi demands repeal of controversial MOU44, urges Cabinet review

Amid public concerns over Thailand potentially losing Koh Kood due to the 2001 memorandum of understanding (MOU44) with Cambodia, a formal request was submitted today urging the government to reconsider the pact.
Sondhi Limthongkul, former People’s Alliance for Democracy (PAD) leader, delivered a letter addressed to Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra at Government House on Monday, calling on her to cancel the memorandum.
Sondhi was met by Somkid Cheukong, the PM’s deputy secretary-general in charge of political affairs. After a 20-minute discussion with Somkid, Sondhi held a press conference to outline the demands, which are:
Defend national security
Uphold Thailand’s independence and sovereignty over natural resources in the Gulf of Thailand, the contiguous zone around Koh Kood and the continental shelf.
Seek constitutional review
Submit MOU44 and the related Joint Communique (JC44) to the Constitutional Court to determine their alignment with the Thai Constitution.
Cancel negotiations if unconstitutional
If ruled unconstitutional, terminate MOU44 and JC44. If found constitutional, renegotiate under new terms based on a median-line principle.
Halt Joint Technical Committee
Suspend the appointment of the Joint Technical Committee (JTC) until the Constitutional Court issues a ruling and necessary procedures are carried out properly.
Conduct a public forum
Organise a neutral and informative public discussion on MOU44 and JC44 to ensure transparency and public involvement.
The letter also requested a Cabinet review and response within 15 days.
Sondhi, meanwhile, has accused former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra and former foreign minister Surakiart Sathirathai of drafting the MOU44 to benefit Cambodia at Thailand’s expense. He claimed this was motivated by political ambitions, including Surakiat’s bid for a position of UN secretary-general.
“Thailand has never had overlapping territory, but we had an overlapping prime minister,” Sondhi said, describing the MOU44 as a “treacherous agreement” that compromised Thailand’s sovereignty for personal and political gain.