Thailand Braces for \"Summer Storms\" Ahead of Songkran Festivities

The Thailand Meteorological Department has issued an urgent weather advisory, its seventh, cautioning 33 provinces, including Bangkok and surrounding areas, to prepare for severe "summer storms" expected to hit tomorrow, Sunday, April 13th, 2025.

The warning comes as the country gears up for the peak of the Songkran water festival, with the potential for significant rainfall.

The alert, issued at 5:00 PM local time today, Saturday, April 12th, highlights the risk of thunderstorms, strong winds, and even hail in upper Thailand between today and Monday, April 14th.

Some areas, particularly in the north and northeast, could also experience lightning and heavy downpours.

