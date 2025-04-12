Thailand Braces for \"Summer Storms\" Ahead of Songkran Festivities

The Thailand Meteorological Department has issued an urgent weather advisory, its seventh, cautioning 33 provinces, including Bangkok and surrounding areas, to prepare for severe "summer storms" expected to hit tomorrow, Sunday, April 13th, 2025.
The warning comes as the country gears up for the peak of the Songkran water festival, with the potential for significant rainfall.
The alert, issued at 5:00 PM local time today, Saturday, April 12th, highlights the risk of thunderstorms, strong winds, and even hail in upper Thailand between today and Monday, April 14th.
Some areas, particularly in the north and northeast, could also experience lightning and heavy downpours.
Areas Under Threat:
Today (Saturday, April 12th): Northern regions including Chiang Rai, Lampang, Phayao, Nan, Phrae, Uttaradit, Sukhothai, Phitsanulok, Phichit, and Phetchabun. The northeast, including Loei, Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Nong Bua Lamphu, Udon Thani, Sakon Nakhon, Nakhon Phanom, Chaiyaphum, Khon Kaen, Kalasin, Mukdahan, Maha Sarakham, Roi Et, Yasothon, Amnat Charoen, Nakhon Ratchasima, Buriram, Surin, Sisaket, and Ubon Ratchathani. In the central region, Nakhon Sawan, Lopburi, and Saraburi. Eastern provinces at risk are Nakhon Nayok, Prachinburi, and Sa Kaeo.
Tomorrow (Sunday, April 13th): The warning extends to Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Lamphun, Lampang, Tak, and Kamphaeng Phet in the north. A significant portion of the central region is also under alert, including Nakhon Sawan, Uthai Thani, Chainat, Sing Buri, Ang Thong, Lopburi, Saraburi, Suphan Buri, Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya, Kanchanaburi, Ratchaburi, Nakhon Pathom, Samut Sakhon, Samut Songkhram, and Greater Bangkok. Eastern provinces facing potential storms are Nakhon Nayok, Prachinburi, Sa Kaeo, Chachoengsao, Chon Buri, Rayong, Chanthaburi, and Trat.
Monday (April 14th): The northern provinces of Mae Hong Son and Tak remain at risk, along with the central regions of Kanchanaburi, Ratchaburi, Samut Songkhram, Samut Sakhon, and Nakhon Pathom.
The Meteorological Department attributes the unsettled weather to a moderate high-pressure system or cool air mass moving down from China, meeting warm, humid air over Thailand. This atmospheric clash is creating the conditions for these potentially severe storms.
The public in the affected regions is strongly advised to take precautions against the hazardous weather, avoiding travel through storm-hit areas and known flood zones.
Low-lying areas with poor drainage, such as parts of Khon Kaen, Si Racha, Pattaya, Pluak Daeng, Rayong city, and Greater Bangkok, are particularly vulnerable to short-term flooding.
People are urged to stay away from open spaces, large trees, and unstable structures, including advertising hoardings. Extra vigilance is crucial for those participating in outdoor Songkran activities.
Farmers are advised to secure fruit trees and protect livestock and agricultural produce, while everyone should take care of their health during these fluctuating weather conditions.
For the latest updates and safety advice, the public is urged to monitor announcements from the Thailand Meteorological Department via their website (http://www.tmd.go.th) or by calling 0-2399-4012-13 and 1182, which are available 24 hours a day.
The next weather bulletin will be issued at 5:00 AM tomorrow.