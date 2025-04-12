59 still missing as 8 more bodies found in SAO rubble

Ekwaranyu Amrapal, spokesperson for the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA), provided an update on the earthquake rescue operation in Chatuchak District, where the collapse of the State Audit Office (SAO) building has caused extensive casualties.

As of 4pm on Saturday (April 12), a total of 103 individuals have been affected. The death toll has risen to 35 (including 8 newly recovered bodies from the previous day), with 9 people injured and 59 still unaccounted for.

Today, rescue teams opened access to Zones B4 and C1 based on input from the Urban Search and Rescue (USAR) team, which detected possible signs of life, specifically a faint light signal, in the area.

Operations are being carried out with extreme caution, especially concerning the unstable Zone E, which is at risk of collapsing. Crews are simultaneously reducing the height of structures in Zone E to ensure safety for USAR personnel and to protect any possible survivors in Zones B4 and C1.