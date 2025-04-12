59 still missing as 8 more bodies found in SAO rubble

Ekwaranyu Amrapal, spokesperson for the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA), provided an update on the earthquake rescue operation in Chatuchak District, where the collapse of the State Audit Office (SAO) building has caused extensive casualties.
As of 4pm on Saturday (April 12), a total of 103 individuals have been affected. The death toll has risen to 35 (including 8 newly recovered bodies from the previous day), with 9 people injured and 59 still unaccounted for.
Today, rescue teams opened access to Zones B4 and C1 based on input from the Urban Search and Rescue (USAR) team, which detected possible signs of life, specifically a faint light signal, in the area.
Operations are being carried out with extreme caution, especially concerning the unstable Zone E, which is at risk of collapsing. Crews are simultaneously reducing the height of structures in Zone E to ensure safety for USAR personnel and to protect any possible survivors in Zones B4 and C1.
Zone B4 remains a key focus, as it includes a stairwell where the Israeli rescue team detected life signals. Excavation efforts have reached near the suspected location, but progress is hindered by a large concrete slab blocking access. Work is now focused on clearing Zone E to safely continue rescue operations in B4 and C1.
The retrieval of the deceased will proceed gradually as machinery pauses, allowing personnel to search for bodies, human remains, and personal belongings.
BMA reported that, following the earthquake, a total of 19,163 reports of structural damage were submitted by the public through the Traffy Fondue application. Of these, 17,225 cases were classified as safe for continued use (green), 387 were marked yellow (requiring caution), and 34 were deemed red (critical, involving two buildings). Another 1,517 cases remain under inspection.
To ensure public safety, the BMA has issued official notifications to building owners and occupants, instructing them to coordinate with certified building inspectors. Over 5,000 building projects have already been notified. Among these, 2,938 projects have been confirmed safe for use, while 173 projects have reported localized repairs. Additionally, 201 construction sites have been ordered to suspend crane operations pending inspection; of these, 123 have since been cleared for safe crane use.
As for financial assistance under BMA regulations, a total of 21,995 affected individuals have submitted requests for aid as of 4pm on April 12, 2025. The districts with the highest number of filings include:
Chatuchak: 2,729 cases
Huai Khwang: 2,528 cases
Bang Sue: 2,308 cases
Victims seeking assistance must file their requests at their respective district offices by April 27, 2025. Police officers have been stationed at all 50 district offices during working hours to help facilitate the process.
Damage assessments will be conducted by district-level committees, whose findings will be submitted to the BMA’s Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation, which will, in turn, coordinate with the national Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation to disburse financial aid.