Thai Boundary Committee Convenes Ahead of Cambodia Talks on Border Demarcation

Thailand's Joint Boundary Committee (JBC) has been activated, with a high-level Thai delegation, headed by Prasat Prasatwinijchai, a former Thai Ambassador to Phnom Penh, set to hold preparatory talks before engaging with their Cambodian counterparts on border issues.

The bilateral meeting is scheduled for June 14 in the Cambodian capital.

Reports on Tuesday confirmed that the Thai-Cambodian Joint Boundary Committee (Thai side) holds the mandate to consider and negotiate land border disputes between the two nations.

This includes the crucial tasks of surveying and demarcating the land boundary.

The committee is also empowered to establish subcommittees and working groups as deemed necessary to facilitate its operations.

The composition of the Thai committee is robust, featuring representatives from various key government and military branches: