Phumtham tasks military with reviewing Thai-Cambodian border control measures

Defence Minister Phumtham Wechayachai has confirmed that tensions along the Thai-Cambodian border have eased significantly, following Cambodia’s troops' return to positions held in 2024 and the closure of defensive trenches in compliance with Thai requests.
High-level diplomacy credited for de-escalation
Phumtham, who also holds the post of Deputy Prime Minister, credited the successful de-escalation to coordinated negotiations at every level of command, involving Prime Minister-level discussions down to direct coordination between the Supreme Commanders, Army Commanders, and Thailand’s Second Army Region. Military attachés from both sides also played a key role as diplomatic intermediaries.
“It’s easy and quick to order soldiers to fight, but the consequences affect both sides. The real challenge is finding a solution without any loss,” Phumtham stated.
Post-negotiation agreement reached
Phumtham has confirmed that the upcoming meeting of the Thai-Cambodian Joint Boundary Committee (JBC), scheduled for June 14, will focus on technical matters related to maintaining the boundary status quo until a formal resolution is reached.
On the issue of ancient temple sites, Phumtham said Thailand does not intend to raise the topic in this round of talks. However, if the Cambodian side brings it up, Thai representatives are prepared to listen.
Border checkpoint controls under review, not closures
Addressing concerns about border access, he clarified that Thailand has not closed any checkpoints, but has imposed limited operating hours. Trade remains unaffected, with current measures classified under the "Seal, Stop, Safe" framework.
He added that Deputy Defence Minister Gen Natthaphon Nakphanit has been tasked with evaluating the necessity of further measures regarding border management. The two discussed the issue on the morning of June 9, and Gen Natthaphon has been instructed to assess the situation based on actual ground conditions.
Phumtham stressed that a National Security Council (NSC) resolution last week authorised a graduated response—starting with light measures and escalating only if necessary. The policy has been coordinated with the Army Commander-in-Chief, the 1st and 2nd Army Region Commanders, and the Chanthaburi Task Force.
“We are determined to avoid the loss of even a single drop of blood. The lives of civilians along the border and the soldiers on both sides are of paramount importance,” he said.
Situation on the ground stabilising
Phumtham concluded that tensions at the actual flashpoints—Chong Bok, the Emerald Triangle, and the alstonia scholaris tree—have now eased. While forces remain stationed in other areas, no active clashes are reported.
“I thank all sectors, and especially the people of both countries, for their patience and restraint. And I deeply appreciate our soldiers, who have helped prevent the situation from escalating,” Phumtham said, adding that long-term measures must now be put in place to prevent future border disputes with Cambodia.