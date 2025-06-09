Phumtham tasks military with reviewing Thai-Cambodian border control measures

Border checkpoint controls under review, not closures

Addressing concerns about border access, he clarified that Thailand has not closed any checkpoints, but has imposed limited operating hours. Trade remains unaffected, with current measures classified under the "Seal, Stop, Safe" framework.

He added that Deputy Defence Minister Gen Natthaphon Nakphanit has been tasked with evaluating the necessity of further measures regarding border management. The two discussed the issue on the morning of June 9, and Gen Natthaphon has been instructed to assess the situation based on actual ground conditions.

Phumtham stressed that a National Security Council (NSC) resolution last week authorised a graduated response—starting with light measures and escalating only if necessary. The policy has been coordinated with the Army Commander-in-Chief, the 1st and 2nd Army Region Commanders, and the Chanthaburi Task Force.

“We are determined to avoid the loss of even a single drop of blood. The lives of civilians along the border and the soldiers on both sides are of paramount importance,” he said.

Situation on the ground stabilising

Phumtham concluded that tensions at the actual flashpoints—Chong Bok, the Emerald Triangle, and the alstonia scholaris tree—have now eased. While forces remain stationed in other areas, no active clashes are reported.

“I thank all sectors, and especially the people of both countries, for their patience and restraint. And I deeply appreciate our soldiers, who have helped prevent the situation from escalating,” Phumtham said, adding that long-term measures must now be put in place to prevent future border disputes with Cambodia.

