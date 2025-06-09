Cambodian Defence Ministry reaffirms no troop withdrawal from sovereign territory

Cambodia’s Ministry of National Defence released an official statement on Monday outlining the latest developments along the Cambodian-Thai border. The statement reaffirmed Cambodia’s position regarding military presence and sovereignty in the contested areas. The key points are as follows:

1. No troop withdrawal – The Royal Cambodian Armed Forces (RCAF) has not withdrawn any forces from areas under Cambodia’s sovereign control, including zones long occupied by Cambodian troops.

2. Troop readiness under national authority – All troop deployments, movements, reinforcements, and redeployments remain within Cambodia’s sovereign territory and are solely aimed at ensuring national territorial integrity.