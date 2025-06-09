Cambodian Defence Ministry reaffirms no troop withdrawal from sovereign territory

Cambodia’s Ministry of National Defence released an official statement on Monday outlining the latest developments along the Cambodian-Thai border. The statement reaffirmed Cambodia’s position regarding military presence and sovereignty in the contested areas. The key points are as follows:
1. No troop withdrawal – The Royal Cambodian Armed Forces (RCAF) has not withdrawn any forces from areas under Cambodia’s sovereign control, including zones long occupied by Cambodian troops.
2. Troop readiness under national authority – All troop deployments, movements, reinforcements, and redeployments remain within Cambodia’s sovereign territory and are solely aimed at ensuring national territorial integrity.
3. Commitment to peace, readiness for defence – The Cambodian military supports peaceful resolution efforts but remains fully prepared to act on government orders to defend against any territorial encroachments.
4. Support for boundary talks – The RCAF is ready to support ongoing diplomatic mechanisms for border resolution with Thailand, particularly the Joint Boundary Commission (JBC). The aim is to continue demarcation efforts for remaining border sections, excluding matters that Cambodia intends to submit to the International Court of Justice (ICJ).
The ministry also urged all Cambodian citizens and media outlets to rely solely on official information released by the Cambodian government and the Ministry of National Defence, which it described as the only accurate and credible sources regarding the current border situation.