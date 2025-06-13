Thai-Cambodian border tensions lead to internet disruptions in some areas

This development follows Cambodia's decision to cut off electricity and internet supplies from Thailand, alongside the suspension of Thai film broadcasts and the import of Thai goods.

NBTC acting secretary-general Trairat Viriyasirikul stated that if the Cambodian government provides its own internet services, telecom operators wishing to connect to Cambodia's network must submit business and service details for NBTC's review.

He expressed optimism that Cambodia's actions could offer an opportunity to review cross-border network usage, potentially improving technology-related crime issues, including the reduction of call centre scams.