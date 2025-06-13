Thai-Cambodian border tensions lead to internet disruptions in some areas

This development follows Cambodia's decision to cut off electricity and internet supplies from Thailand, alongside the suspension of Thai film broadcasts and the import of Thai goods.
NBTC acting secretary-general Trairat Viriyasirikul stated that if the Cambodian government provides its own internet services, telecom operators wishing to connect to Cambodia's network must submit business and service details for NBTC's review.
He expressed optimism that Cambodia's actions could offer an opportunity to review cross-border network usage, potentially improving technology-related crime issues, including the reduction of call centre scams.
Trairat also noted that NBTC had received reports of internet signal cuts along the Thai-Cambodian border. Currently, 14 telecom companies hold licences for network connections in this border area, including:
However, Trairat mentioned that the NBTC is awaiting further policy guidance from the Thai government on the matter. He added that commercial banking and Thai businesses operating in Cambodia may still seek services from Cambodian providers.
Meanwhile, NT managing director Sanphachai Huvanandana revealed that internet services from Thailand to Cambodia had been severely disrupted following a sudden drop in signal quality earlier in the day.
An investigation found that two high-speed broadband cable routes to Cambodia, one from the Aranyaprathet border and another from Ko Kut, had been cut, causing instability in internet usage in the area.
"This incident has significantly impacted NT customers," he said, adding that the damage from the disruption is yet to be estimated.