Thai security analysts and knowledgeable sources have noted since the early stages of the Thai-Cambodian border tensions that Cambodia’s aggressive push to challenge Thailand’s sovereignty and claim four disputed areas — accompanied by its apparent campaign to take the matter to the International Court of Justice (ICJ) — is, in reality, a tactic to divert public attention from Cambodia’s escalating domestic political crisis.

The administration of Prime Minister Hun Manet is currently grappling with several serious internal challenges:

A severe economic downturn is impacting the Cambodian public on a wide scale.

A lack of popular legitimacy, as many citizens view the current leadership as the result of dynastic succession rather than democratic choice, with Hun Manet inheriting power from his father, Hun Sen, and other examples such as Tea Seiha succeeding Tea Banh.

The country’s growing reputation as a hub for grey-zone activities, including transnational crime, call centre scams, and cyber fraud networks.

Many of these criminal operations are believed to be rooted in government-granted concessions to so-called “grey Chinese capital,” especially in areas like Sihanoukville, a special economic zone that later collapsed under criminal influence.

Key figures within the government and the ruling elite are allegedly connected to these illegal enterprises themselves.