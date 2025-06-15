Why did Cambodia choose June 15 to file a border dispute with the ICJ?

According to a report by Thansettakij, the date marks the 63rd anniversary of Cambodia’s historic victory in the Preah Vihear case, when the ICJ ruled in its favour.

On June 15, 1962, the ICJ delivered its judgment on the Preah Vihear Temple, located near Kantharalak district in Thailand’s Sisaket province, in a decisive 9-3 ruling against Thailand.

The case, brought by Cambodia in 1959, asked the court to determine ownership of the temple and order Thailand to withdraw its troops from the site. It became a landmark legal and diplomatic victory for Cambodia.

This ruling not only returned the temple to Cambodian control but also entitled Phnom Penh to demand the return of Khmer artefacts removed from the site, as well as requiring Thailand to withdraw its military and police from the temple and surrounding areas.

The decision to revive the border dispute on June 15 — a date loaded with symbolic meaning — reflects a calculated diplomatic strategy. The public remarks by Senate President Hun Sen and Prime Minister Hun Manet at this time further underline Cambodia’s multi-layered signalling.